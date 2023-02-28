Cormark Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.67.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$51.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.96. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 96.18%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

