Cormark Comments on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.
Stelco Increases Dividend
