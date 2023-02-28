Cormark Comments on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

