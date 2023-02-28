Cowen Cuts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $10.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.65. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $69,468.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $248,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

See Also

