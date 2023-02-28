CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $886.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $128.10.

Get CRA International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRA International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 58.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 1,301.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CRA International

CRAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.