Credit Suisse Group Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $10.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Barclays lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $201,950.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,566,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,264,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

