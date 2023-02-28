Credit Suisse Group Upgrades C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCCC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 710,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 999,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after buying an additional 638,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

