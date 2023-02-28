Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,381,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,806,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

