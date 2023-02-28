Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

