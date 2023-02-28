Critical Survey: LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) versus Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -1.95% -46.62% 6.00% Terreno Realty 71.45% 9.22% 6.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $21.38 million 3.10 -$2.23 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $276.21 million 18.88 $198.01 million $2.27 27.78

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Terreno Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LuxUrban Hotels and Terreno Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terreno Realty 0 2 6 0 2.75

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.01%. Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats LuxUrban Hotels on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

