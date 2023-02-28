Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 2.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Crown by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Crown Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCK opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

