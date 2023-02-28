CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.
CS Disco Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:LAW opened at $6.48 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.
CS Disco Company Profile
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
