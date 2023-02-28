Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

