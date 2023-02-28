Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

