Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,825 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Datadog worth $74,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $166.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

