Desjardins Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %

GIL opened at C$42.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.19%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.