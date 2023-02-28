Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,478 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

