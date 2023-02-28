DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) versus Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Financial Review

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) are both retail trade companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Empire shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Empire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DFI Retail Group and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67

Empire has a consensus target price of $43.92, suggesting a potential upside of 63.14%. Given Empire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empire is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Empire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65 Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 10.31

DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Empire beats DFI Retail Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

