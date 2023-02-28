Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diversey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after buying an additional 103,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diversey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Diversey by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 2,706,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Diversey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 628,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Trading Up 1.4 %

About Diversey

Shares of DSEY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

