Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.19 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

DLTR stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

