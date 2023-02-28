Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.73.

DPZ opened at $295.63 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $448.99. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

