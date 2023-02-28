Eaton Vance Management Has $16.54 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 167,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 312,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

