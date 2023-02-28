Eaton Vance Management Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 566,925 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.