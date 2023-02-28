Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

