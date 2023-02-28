Elastic (ESTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

