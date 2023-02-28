Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of EDR opened at $22.29 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,231 shares of company stock worth $10,715,202. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

