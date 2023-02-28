Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of EDR opened at $22.29 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,231 shares of company stock worth $10,715,202. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
