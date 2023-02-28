Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,424,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

