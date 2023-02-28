Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENOV. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.09 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $60,780.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,106 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $68,693.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,958.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $60,780.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock valued at $913,451 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Enovis by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

