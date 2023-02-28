EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

