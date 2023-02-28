Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allianz SE’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allianz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $37.47 billion during the quarter.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Allianz has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
