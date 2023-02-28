Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

