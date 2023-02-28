Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carriage Services, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

CSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $34.02 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Carriage Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $27,745.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

