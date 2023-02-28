Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GFL Environmental Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

NYSE:GFL opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $172,545,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,499 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

