Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Navitas Semiconductor Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navitas Semiconductor in a report released on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navitas Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

