European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) vs. Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) Head to Head Survey

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Wax Center has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aristocrat Group and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $198.94 million 5.96 -$3.41 million $0.23 81.17

Profitability

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center.

This table compares Aristocrat Group and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aristocrat Group and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60

European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

