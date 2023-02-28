Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.