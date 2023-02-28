Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.53. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

