Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st.
Fidus Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.53. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.
Fidus Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 43.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
