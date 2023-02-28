Financial Review: Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) & Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.56, suggesting that its share price is 356% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products -19.82% -70.44% -31.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.04 billion 3.73 $347.94 million N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.00 -$5.36 million ($1.34) -0.02

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Allied Healthcare Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound sutures, wound healing dressings, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. It also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, the company engages in the production and sale of orthopedic devices; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemodialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; provision of asset management, enterprise consulting, enterprise management advisory services, as well as logistics and storage services, as well as export its products. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.