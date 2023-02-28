First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 596.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.