Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 17th

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

