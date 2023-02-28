Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.