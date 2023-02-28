Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDP opened at $31.07 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

