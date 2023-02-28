Frontera Energy (FEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

FEC opened at C$12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.14. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FEC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

