FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$58.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.56. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$51.44 and a 1-year high of C$108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.57%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.