FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$775.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.52. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

