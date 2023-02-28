FY2023 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of VAC opened at $152.39 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. III Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

