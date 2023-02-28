FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NGT stock opened at C$58.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.56. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$51.44 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The firm has a market cap of C$46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.57%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

