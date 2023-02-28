FY2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Target Stock Performance

Target Announces Dividend

Target stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

