FY2023 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

USPH opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $962,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

