FY2023 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy
In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $962,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 72.89%.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
