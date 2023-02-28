FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.97.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 143,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vericel by 33.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

