FY2024 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Lifted by Analyst

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
